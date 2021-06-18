Neiman Marcus appoints first fashion and lifestyle director

US luxury retail group Neiman Marcus has announced the appointment of Lisa Aiken in a newly created role as fashion and lifestyle director.

The role is part of the merchandising and planning team transformation and will see Aiken act as a fashion-forward expert to pinpoint emerging brands, source new trends and services in the industry. She will also collaborate with brand partners to expand exclusive partnerships with Neiman Marcus.

Her extensive experience in luxury fashion includes her previous role as a fashion and buying director at Moda Operandi. She has also worked for other brands including Net-a-Porter and MyTheresa.

Lana Todorovich, president and chief merchandising officer of Neiman Marcus Group said in a statement: “Lisa has a keen understanding of both luxury fashion and emerging brands, coupled with her expertise as a compelling storyteller of seasonal fashion messages and skills on digital platforms.

“Working alongside a group of the most talented leaders in retail, Lisa will bring a unique forward-leaning and inspirational point of view helping Neiman Marcus curate magic for our customers.”

Commenting on the appointment, in a statement, Aiken said: “It is a privilege to be joining such a brand at the pinnacle of luxury with a world-renowned heritage but more importantly to be at the forefront of its continued evolution during such a pivotal time.

“I look forward to partnering with the teams and all our brand partners to create a highly forward-thinking, elevated luxury brand experience for Neiman Marcus customers.”

She will begin the role on August 9, 2021.