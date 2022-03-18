Neiman Marcus appoints new executive vice president, Katie Anderson

The Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) has announced the appointment of Katie Anderson as its new executive vice president, chief financial officer, effective April 4, 2022.

Joining the group’s leadership team, Anderson will be bringing her experience in financial strategy and reporting with both private and public companies. Prior to joining, Anderson has previously served as chief financial officer at Guess?, Inc. and California Pizza Kitchen.

Anderson will be responsible for driving the financial functions of the company, as well as risk management, real estate and track progress within the retailer’s ongoing growth roadmap, Revolutionising Luxury Experiences.

The scheme is part of NMG’s plan to drive sustainable growth and high customer lifetime value to boost its long-term success in the luxury market.

“Katie’s accomplished background and financial acumen will guide NMG as we deliver against our key priorities to make life extraordinary for our customers, luxury brand partners and associates,” said the group’s CEO, Geoffroy van Raemdonck, in a release. “I am confident that her experienced leadership in both public and private companies will be an asset to NMG as we evolve with a rapidly changing industry.”

Anderson will be joining NMG’s majority women-led team, strengthening its NMH Way culture that aims to foster belonging and operates a growth mindset.