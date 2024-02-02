Neiman Marcus appoints Tom Mattei as chief legal officer

Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) has appointed Tom Mattei as chief legal officer and corporate secretary, effective immediately.

In this role, the company said in a release, in addition to his existing responsibilities as chief compliance officer, Mattei will oversee strategic legal and risk-related initiatives, loss prevention, and matters of corporate governance. He will continue to report to chief executive officer, Geoffroy van Raemdonck.

"Tom has a deep understanding of our business as a former public company general counsel and brings a wealth of experience to this role. We are confident that Tom's expertise will continue to contribute to the success of our company," said van Raemdonck.

Mattei, the company added, joined NMG in 2020 as assistant general counsel and assistant corporate secretary. He has served in positions of increasing responsibility, including becoming chief compliance officer and recently interim chief legal officer.

Prior to joining NMG, Mattei led the legal, risk management, and property management departments for Farmer Bros. Co., a Nasdaq-listed food manufacturer and distributor.