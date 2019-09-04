Neiman Marcus names Lana Todorovich as president

Neiman Marcus Group has appointed Lana Todorovich as president and chief merchandising officer to drive the brand’s “innovative merchandising offerings” which it states are a “key component of their strategic plan”.

Todorovich will be a “key leader” in the brand’s transformation strategy, added the retailer, as it looks to move towards a more customer-centric organisation by creating a new and engaging luxury retail experience for the global customer.

“Lana is a great addition to our leadership team. As we build the preeminent luxury customer platform to bring seamless, personal and magical experiences to our customers, Lana’s depth of experience will help elevate the Neiman Marcus brand for customers, brand partners and our associates,” said Neiman Marcus Group chief executive Geoffroy van Raemdonck in a statement. “Her outstanding leadership and partnership skills, as well as her proven track record, make her a perfect fit for our organisation.”

Todorovich has an extensive background in leading merchandising teams, prior to joining Neiman Marcus Group, she was president of North America wholesale at Ralph Lauren, president of women’s apparel group at Global Brands Group and president at Perry Ellis International.

Commenting on her appointment, Todorovich added: “I am honoured to join a company with such a storied history and even brighter future. The Neiman Marcus brand has always been the pinnacle of luxury.

“What an exciting time to join this talented leadership team and be part of a transformation that will make us more relevant to our customers, deliver more value to our partners and provide wonderful growth opportunities for our associates.”

Todorovich will report to Neiman Marcus Group chief executive Geoffroy van Raemdonck.

