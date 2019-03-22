Neiman Marcus SVP Ken Downing exits the company

The debut of its first New York flagship in Hudson Yards is not the only change Neiman Marcus is experiencing. The luxury retailer's longtime senior vice president and fashion director Ken Downing plans to leave the company before the end of this month. Downing had been with the company for 28 years.

Downing held his current roles since 2006, transforming the retailer's image through shaping its current fashion portfolios, staging fashion shows and taking media interviews. He has not yet shared plans for his future endeavors.

“It has been a monumental experience being part of Neiman Marcus for so many years,” Downing told WWD. “The invaluable relationships I’ve forged with colleagues, brand partners and certainly my customers will always be something I cherish personally and professionally."

While Neiman Marcus has not named Downing's successor, CEO Geoffroy van Raemdonck issued a statement: "Ken has been an unparalleled brand ambassador for Neiman Marcus through the years.

"He has had a unique connection with our customers and a creative approach to fashion and styling. Our retail experience and fashion teams look forward to carrying on our innovation in customer events and presentation, as Ken takes on new experiences."

The retailer has also recently lost its senior merchant, as Jim Gold departed the company just last week.