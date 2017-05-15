Net-A-Porter names new global buying director

Luxury e-commerce group Net-a-Porter has named former Bergdorf Goodman executive Elizabeth von der Goltz as its new global buying director.

Von der Goltz, who most recently held the position of senior vice president and general merchandise manager at US department store Bergdorf Goodman, will join Net-a-Porter in the summer and will be based at the luxury brand’s London headquarters.

Reporting directly to Net-a-Porter president Alison Leohnis and managing director Matthew Woollsey, Von der Goltz will lead the buying strategy across all product categories, while being responsible for driving sales and developing product collections for the luxury e-tailer.

Her appointment comes four months after Sarah Rutson, vice president of global buying at Net-a-porter, resigned from her post after a little more than two years in the role.

I am thrilled to join Net-a-Porter, and am ready to apply my experience to reinforce Net-a-Porter as the number one online destination for luxury retail,” said Von der Goltz. “By curating a destination where customers can discover new upcoming designers and the most cherished luxury brands, we will remain an unparalleled shopping experience.”

Loehnis added: “With her exceptional eye for product and a deep and abiding understanding of the international luxury customer, Elizabeth will bring great leadership to our stellar team of buyers.

“Her proven track record in growth, business development and strong relationships with brands will ensure that we continue to offer our customer the best fashion curation inclusive of exceptional pieces and collections she can find nowhere else. We are delighted to welcome her to the team.”