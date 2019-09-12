Net-a-Porter names new managing director

Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) has named Nicola Brandolese their new managing director. Brandolese will report directly to the company’s luxury division president Alison Loehnis.

Brandolese will be joining YNAP from Giuseppe Zanotti, where he served as CEO. In his new role, the executive will be responsible for day-to-day operations and overseeing the expansion of the group.

Brandolese will be joined at YNAP by Pete Marsden, who was recently named the company’s new chief technology officer, where he will be overseeing the tech teams in both London and Bologna.

In addition to Brandolese and Marsden, other new prominent YNAP hires include Thierry Pichon and Alessia Crivelli, who were named vice president of global sales / customer experience, and brand and communications director, respectively. Both of these roles are entirely new for the company.