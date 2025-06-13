Net-a-porter revamps leadership: Heather Kaminetsky appointed managing director

Heather Kaminetsky has been named chief executive officer of online fashion retailer Net-a-Porter. She confirmed her appointment in a LinkedIn post. Kaminetsky previously served as vice president of global marketing at Net-a-Porter and, most recently, as president of North America at MyTheresa.

Alongside Kaminetsky, several other seasoned professionals were appointed to new roles. Brigitte Chartrand became chief buying and merchandising officer; she was previously responsible for womenswear at Ssense. Claudia Plant, co-founder of Net-a-Porter, returned as chief brand and customer officer. Plant also worked at brands such as Stella McCartney and Burberry. Jeffrey Trosch became president of North America and Chris Chan took on the same role for the Asia-Pacific region.

These appointments come as Net-a-Porter continues to establish itself under the umbrella of LuxExperience, a new group formed after MyTheresa’s acquisition of YNAP (Yoox Net-a-Porter). With this acquisition, the group aimed to create a global, multi-brand digital luxury platform, featuring brands like Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter, Yoox and The Outnet. According to US fashion trade publication BoF, this move could make MyTheresa the largest online seller of luxury goods.

With these adjustments, the group aimed to strengthen its position in key luxury markets. Kaminetsky was tasked with simplifying the organisational structure and further developing the Net-a-Porter brand as a leading platform for luxury e-commerce. Existing managers such as Anna Milne (merchandising), Ankita Bhargava (digital marketing) and Victoria Knight (site trading) remain to maintain stability.