New Balance appoints senior vice president of EMEA

US sportswear brand New Balance has appointed Mathias Boenke as its new senior vice president of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

Boenke will return to the Boston-based brand in June having previously served as country manager for New Balance Germany between 2001 and 2006.

He joins from Intersport where he served as chief operating officer for Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary. He also directed sales, marketing communications, digital expansion, and category management for the global sports retailer.

He will be based at New Balance’s European headquarters in Amsterdam.

Boenke replaces Fran Allen, a 25-year veteran of the company who will retire at the end of 2021.

New Balance president and CEO Joe Preston thanked Allen, who he credited with driving significant sales growth for the company's North American and EMEA business.

Welcoming back Boenke, he said: “We are excited to have Mathias re-join us to lead our efforts in the region as we capitalize on our brand’s energy and momentum.

“Mathias has a proven track record of success and his leadership skills, industry experience and expertise in digital and omnichannel opportunities will drive our future success.”