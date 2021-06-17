New board comprising of six women to run Victoria's Secret business

L Brands, Inc. has announced the composition of the board of directors for the standalone, publicly traded Victoria’s Secret business. The company said in a release that the new Victoria’s Secret board is expected to consist of seven directors, six of who are independent and six of who are women.

“Today marks an exciting milestone in our plans to launch Victoria’s Secret as an independent, publicly traded company,” said Sarah E. Nash, chair of L Brands’ board, adding, “We are thrilled with the group of diverse and seasoned executives who will comprise the new Victoria’s Secret board.”

The anticipated members of the Victoria’s Secret board following the completion of the separation include Donna James, MD, Lardon & Associates LLC, who will be the chair of the board, Irene Chang Britt, former president, Pepperidge Farm and senior vice president, global baking and snacking, Campbell Soup Company, Sarah Davis, former president, Loblaw Companies Limited, Jacqueline Hernández, former chief marketing officer, Hispanic Enterprises and Content, NBC Universal, Lauren Peters, former chief financial officer, Foot Locker, Inc., Anne Sheehan, former chair of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s investor advisory committee and Martin Waters, chief executive officer, Victoria’s Secret.

“I am honoured to lead the new Victoria’s Secret board following the separation and look forward to serving alongside such talented individuals. I am confident that this group of directors brings the right combination of experience and expertise to help steer the continued transformation and growth of this iconic brand,” added Donna James.