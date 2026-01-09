New CCO for textile company Spinnova

Finnish material innovation company Spinnova is strengthening its management team with the appointment of Mikko Lassila as chief commercial officer (CCO). He will start in the position on April 15, 2026, according to the statement.

“I am delighted to be part of the Spinnova team. The technology has enormous potential and a lot of progress has already been made to date. The existing pilot line and demonstration factory in Jyväskylä, Finland, are important milestones. They form a solid foundation to build on. I look forward to working closely with Spinnova's partners and customers,” said Lassila in the release.

Lassila brings experience from the materials industry, having previously worked at UPM and Exel Composites.