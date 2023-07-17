New CEO for Silver Jeans Co. and JAG Jeans

Western Glove Works has announced the appointment of Suzanne Silverstein as CEO of Canadian brands Silver Jeans Co. and JAG Jeans.

She succeeds former CEO and founder Michael Silver who will join the newly formed advisory board of directors for the company.

Incoming chief Silverstein joins the business from New York-based apparel company NYC Alliance where she has served as group president since February. She also previously served as president of JS Group and 7 For All Mankind.

“I am thrilled to join the Silver Jeans and JAG team,” Silverstein said in a statement.

“There is an incredible brand story, a seasoned and talented team, and most important to me, there is a passion for perfection with product. It's a winning combination and I am very excited about the future of the brands,” she said.

In her new role, Silverstein will lead all aspects of Western Glove Works' operations and will be tasked with directing growth strategies, driving profitability, and overseeing sales, product innovation, marketing, finance, and supply chain.

Outgoing CEO Silver said: “We are extremely excited to welcome Suzanne Silverstein to our 'family of friends' as the new CEO of Silver Jeans Co. and JAG Jeans.

“She brings an enormous wealth of experience and success in her career that I am certain will enhance the brands in their growth and prosperity for the future.”