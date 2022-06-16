New Look appoints CCO Helen Connolly as new chief executive officer

British fashion retailer New Look has revealed its new CEO after confirming earlier this month that Nigel Oddy would be exiting the business after serving at its helm since 2019.

Helen Connolly, who has been New Look’s chief commercial officer since joining the retailer in January 2020, will take on the top job, the company announced Thursday.

Prior to joining New Look, Connolly served as CEO of British fashion retailer Bonmarché between 2016 and 2020. Earlier in her career, she served in various buying roles at big-name British fashion companies including Dorothy Perkins, George at Asda, and Next.

Connolly succeeds Nigel Oddy, who joined the business at a difficult time in 2019. Not only did he have to oversee the company’s transformation amid rising competition from online competitors, but just months after his arrival the retailer was forced to close its stores amid the pandemic.

Former Bonmarché chief steps up as New Look CEO

“Helen’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for New Look, as having navigated the pandemic successfully the business now has a strong platform for future growth,” New Look chair Mike Coupe said in a statement.

Coupe hailed Connolly for being “critical in shaping and improving the business and has transformed the New Look product offer”.

He continued: “Along with her knowledge of the business, she brings with her a wealth of sector experience, and I look forward to working with her and the team as we continue to deliver long-term, sustainable growth for New Look.”

Connolly commented: “It’s a privilege to be taking on the role of CEO at this iconic British brand. New Look is a leading womenswear fashion retailer, and for good reason. People shop with us because we make them look good and feel great and I am excited about the many opportunities we have ahead of us.”