New Look appoints former House of Fraser CEO as chief operating officer

New Look has appointed ex-House of Fraser CEO Nigel Oddy as chief operating officer, effective 1 April.

Oddy spent over ten years at House of Fraser - as chief operating officer between 2010 and 2014, then as CEO between 2015 and 2017.

“On behalf of the board, I am delighted to welcome Nigel to the business,” Alistair McGeorge, executive chairman, said in a statement. “His operational expertise and significant retail experience will be a great asset to the team as New Look continues to deliver on its turnaround strategy and reposition itself for future growth.”

Commenting on his appointment, Nigel added: “New Look is a strong brand with 50 years of heritage and a great team. I look forward to being part of the business at this exciting point in its development.”