New Look appoints Lynda Petherick as chief executive officer

UK fashion retailer New Look has announced the appointment of Lynda Petherick as chief executive officer. Petherick will succeed Helen Connolly, who will remain with the company until September 21, 2026, to support a executive transition.

"New Look is in a stronger position than it has been for many years," said Mike Coupe, chairman of New Look, in a press statement. "The Board is delighted to appoint Lynda as Chief Executive. She combines strong commercial judgement and operational discipline with a deep understanding of our customers, our brand and the role that data and technology will play in our future."

New Look appoints new CEO

Petherick joined New Look in 2024 as chief information officer, leading the digital transformation of the firm, before being promoted to chief operating officer in 2025. In these roles, the executive drove operational improvements and accelerated the integration of data and technology across the business.

Commenting on the appointment, Petherick stated: "Over the past two years, we have made significant progress in strengthening the business and becoming a faster, more data-led and customer-focused organisation. The encouraging response to our recent product and collections, the growth of Club New Look and the launch of Pulse give us a powerful platform from which to deepen customer relationships and make better commercial decisions."

Prior to joining New Look, Petherick served as managing director at global consulting firm Accenture, leading its retail and fashion advisory practice in the UK and Ireland. The executive also served on the board of the British Fashion Council from November 2022 to January 2026, where Petherick led sustainability initiatives including the launch of the Circular Fashion Innovation Network.

Refinancing and financial performance

The leadership transition comes as the retailer reports its strongest financial outturn in a decade. For the 2026 financial year, EBITDA increased to 36.6 million pounds (49.28 million dollars), up from 14.3 million pounds in the prior year. The earnings growth was supported by stronger margins, improved markdown discipline, and a reduced cost base.

First-quarter EBITDA reached 17.4 million pounds, representing a 1.8 million pound increase compared to the same period of the previous year. New Look has also completed a refinancing of its term loan and operational facilities, extending key maturities to 2029 to enhance overall financial flexibility.

Digital transformation and loyalty metrics

Digital channels currently generate approximately 40 percent of overall group revenue. The retailer maintains a brick and mortar estate of 309 stores alongside its online platform, positioning it as the third-largest online women’s fashion retailer and fourth-largest omnichannel fashion retailer in the UK market.

The company has expanded its inaugural loyalty programme, Club New Look, to over one million members. Additionally, the retailer launched New Look Pulse, a proprietary customer insight and business forecasting platform designed to centralise data across customer metrics, inventory, pricing, and demand forecasting.