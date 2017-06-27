New Look appoints Paula Dumont López as Chief Creative Officer

London - New Look has appointed a new Chief Creative Officer, namely Paula Dumont López. She is set to join the Board in September 2017 and will be replacing current CCO Roger Wightman.

Wightman will remain with the brand following a successful transition and take on a part-time consultative role while remaining on the Board. López brings with her years of experience working in the fashion industry. She holds a proven track record in buying, merchandise, and design and has held numerous senior roles at Esprit and Inditex, where she served for 10 years.

López joins New Look from Esprit, where she has serves as Senior Vice President Head of Esprit Women since 2013. She has been credited for her role in helping turn around Esprit product offering. In her new role at New Look, she has been tasked with renewing the high street retailer's product offering.

"Paula is an amazing addition to our team. Her expertise in identifying trends and leadership experience in product, buying and design will be a great asset to us," commented Anders Kristiansen, CEO of New Look. "We are delighted to welcome Paula to the Board and look forward to what we know will be her significant contribution to New Look and the execution of our strategy."

Her new appointment comes after a series of senior management changes at New Look. Former menswear director Christopher Englinde, and former accessories and beauty director Amanda Wain being listed as two of the most recent departures reported by the fashion retailer.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Roger for the invaluable contribution he has made to New Look over the past 27 years," added Kristiansen. "He has been hugely influential in turning New Look into the global fast-fashion brand that it is today and I am particularly pleased that we will continue to benefit from his experience on the Board as he steps into a consultative role."

Photo: New Look, website