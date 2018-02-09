New Look MD Danny Barrasso resigns

The board of New Look Retail Group Ltd has announced the resignation of Danny Barrasso, Managing Director UK & ROI, who will be leaving the company effective February 9, 2018. The company also announced that Mark Axon, who has previous worked with the company from 2012 to 2014, will be re-joining as Retail Director for UK & ROI effective February 19, 2018.

Commenting on the developments, Alistair McGeorge, the company’s Executive Chairman, said in a statement: “On behalf of the board and our colleagues, I would like to thank Danny for the significant contribution he has made during his five years at New Look. We look forward to welcoming Mark back to the business. Mark brings a wealth of retail expertise and his prior experience at the company will be valuable as we rebuild our position within the UK market.”

The development follows after the company recently reported 6.3 percent fall in its third quarter revenue at 1,069.2 million pounds and 10.6 percent drop in the group like-for-like sales as well as 10.7 percent sales decline in the UK.

Picture:New Look website