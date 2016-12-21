New Look names Richard Collyer its new CFO

The Board of New Look has announced the appointment of Richard Collyer as Chief Financial Officer with immediate effect. He was formerly group finance director and has been performing the CFO role on an interim basis since March 2016.

Commenting on Collyer’s promotion as CFO, Anders Kristiansen, CEO of New Look, said in a statement, "We are delighted to appoint Richard as our new CFO. Richard has a wealth of experience in New Look and I am very pleased to be able to promote from within our leadership team.”

Collyer joined New Look in 2008 and has performed a series of senior financial roles. After a period as executive assistant to the CEO, he was promoted to group finance director in 2014. Prior to joining New Look, Collyer spent 13 years with PwC in audit and transactional roles.

“I am very excited by the opportunities in this role. I look forward to working with Anders and the New Look team to continue to achieve our strategic aims and growth plans,” added Collyer.