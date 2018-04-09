Fashionunited
 
New Look's non-executive director Alastair Walker steps down

Prachi Singh
The board of New Look Retail Group Ltd has announced that pursuant to his resignation as a director of Brait South Africa Proprietary Limited on March 31, 2018, Alastair Walker has stepped down as a non-executive director of New Look.

Commenting on the development, Alistair McGeorge, the company’s Executive Chairman, said in a media release: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Alastair for the contribution he has made to the company during his time here, and we wish him well for the future.”
