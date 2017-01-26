​New Looks appoints Paul Rasmussen as head of digital

London - High street retailer New Look has appointed former head of user experience at Burberry, Paul Rasmussen, as its new head of digital.

In his new role Rasmussen is set to replace Jack Smith, who exited the role at New Look last September, following a two and half year tenure, to set up his own consultancy. During his time at New Look, Smith was credited with launching New Look on Alibaba's global marketplace Tmall as well as launching the retailer's online store in Germany and France.

Rasmussen is set to take over Smith's tasks, which included overseeing the digital channels for every market New Look was in. He has been tasked with continuing New Look's online growth. Prior to joining the team at Burberry in spring 2012, Rasmussen served as the user experience director at Proximity London BBDO.

His appointment at New Look follows swiftly after the fashion retailer's appointment of Richard Collyer, as its new Chief Financial Officer last month.