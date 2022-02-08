New Nordic names Chanel director as new chief operating officer

Award-winning Scandinavian health and beauty brand New Nordic has appointed Ditte Søndergaard Bihorac as its chief operating officer to spearhead the brand's global strategy.

Søndergaard Bihorac joins New Nordic from luxury fashion and beauty house Chanel, where she was most recently sales and retail director, responsible for developing growth strategies and ensuring long-term profitability. Before Chanel, she worked within product management at leading beauty brands including L’Oreal.

In the newly established role of chief operating officer, Søndergaard Bihorac will be tasked with driving New Nordic’s new product offerings, including its most recent ‘Beauty In and Out’ range targeting a larger more diverse audience. Søndergaard Bihorac will also be responsible for pursuing growth opportunities, improving customer loyalty and investing in new territories and channels.

Based in Copenhagen, Søndergaard Bihorac will work closely with chief financial officer Ivan Ruscic and chief executive Karl Kristian to form New Nordic’s executive management team to drive growth and innovative product offering at the company.

Commenting on her appointment, Søndergaard Bihorac said in a statement: “I am proud to be appointed as chief operating officer at New Nordic, a brand that is a leader in harnessing plant power to improve people’s lives across the world. I have joined at an exciting time with product innovation a key part of strategy including the new Collagen Shots and highly sought-after Beauty In and Out range. I am excited to work closely with the team.”

Kristian added: “We are delighted to welcome Ditte to the New Nordic team in a role that has been specifically created to execute our global strategy and propel retail growth. Her wealth of industry-leading experience will support our ambitious plans to reach new customers in new territories and continue our journey of becoming a household name. We look forward to seeing Ditte’s fantastic ideas and commitment to brand image come to life.”

New Nordic has specialised in herbal cosmetics for more than 30 years and its products are sold daily in more than 50,000 pharmacies, health and beauty stores, and online retailers in 36 countries from China to the UK.