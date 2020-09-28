New style and product development director of the Marcolin Group

Italian eyewear company, the Marcolin Group, has announced the appointment of Alessandro Beccarini as style and product development director.

Beccarini has had previous experience in the eyewear industry and has worked in luxury international companies including Luxottica and Prada. During his career he was in charge of the management and development of various eyewear products and collections, responsible for design and creativity, license management and monitoring industry trends, according to a statement.

His new role will involve liaising with the CEO and general manager of the Fabrizio Curci group, optimising the creative potential of the brands represented by the company in the eyewear category, and anticipating and meeting the needs of the market.

The company's portfolio includes: Adidas Originals, Adidas Sport, Atelier Swarovski, Bally, Barton Perreira, BMW, Candie's, Covergirl, Dsquared2, GANT, GCDS, Guess, Emilio Pucci, Ermenegildo Zegna, Harley-Davidson, Kenneth Cole, Longines, Marcolin and Web, Marciano, Max & Co., Diesel, Moncler, Omega, Rampage, Skechers, Sportmax, Swarovski, Timberland, Tod's, Tom Ford, Victoria's Secret, Victoria's Secret Pink and Viva.

In 2019, the company sold nearly 14 million frames, and in 2018 the company sold about 14.6 million eyeglasses.