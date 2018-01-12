New York & Company adds independent director to its board

New York & Company, Inc. has appointed Miki Racine Berardelli as an independent director to its board, effective January 3, 2018. The company said, Berardelli brings to the company’s board significant experience in digital marketing and commerce in the apparel retail industry.

Commenting on Berardelli’s appointment, Grace Nichols, New York & Company’s Non-Executive Chair of the board said in a media release: “We are excited to welcome Miki to our board of directors and look forward to benefiting from her strong background in brand building, digital and social marketing and e-commerce, demonstrating our ability to grow our board with the talented people who possess the skills and expertise to assist us to achieve our goals.”

Berardelli has served as chief executive officer of Kidbox, a start-up digital commerce business selling children’s apparel and accessories, since 2016. Before joining Kidbox, from 2014 to 2016, Berardelli served as president, digital commerce & CMO of Chico’s FAS, Inc. From 2009 to 2014, she served as chief marketing officer of Tory Burch LLC, and from 2002 to 2009 she served as SVP of marketing and in a number of other senior-level marketing positions for Polo Ralph Lauren Corporation. From October 2013 to August 2014, Berardelli was a member of the board of directors of Sport Chalet, Inc., a specialty sporting goods retailer.

Picture:New York & Company website