New York Knicks appoints first creative director, Ronnie Fieg

National Basketball Association (NBA) team New York Knicks has announced the appointment of Ronnie Fieg as its first-ever creative director.

Fieg, the CEO and founder of sportswear company Kith, will be responsible for “building a community around the international brand”, the team said in an Instagram post, as well as developing an in-house line of products.

The announcement builds on Kith and the Knicks’ already established relationship, which has seen the NYC-based label design the team’s City Edition Uniforms for the past two seasons.

Fieg was also behind the design of the new Madison Square Garden court and the refurbished playground court in Queens.

To celebrate the new partnership, Kith and the Knicks hosted a ‘Kith Night’ during the team’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

While the Knicks debuted their 2022-23 City Edition uniforms, visitors could also attend a Kith pop-up which housed Kith for the New York Knicks 2022 collection ahead of its weekend release.

The collection includes co-branded caps, shorts, t-shirts, hoodies and Letterman jackets, each donning a colour palette that mirrors the identity of the Knicks.