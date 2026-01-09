Next board member exits after 40 years, new sales and marketing director named

British retail giant Next has announced the planned departure of Jane Shields from its board, bringing to an end a 40 year tenure for the executive. She will retire from the company in May 2026.

Shields first joined Next in 1985 as sales director, before moving up into roles of increasing responsibility to eventually become group sales, marketing and HR director. In a regulatory filing, Next said Shields “will retire after 40 years of outstanding service”.

Her position will be filled by Matt Barnes, who is being promoted to the role of group sales and marketing director, thus taking on most of Shield’s operational responsibilities.

In this new position, Barnes, who joined Next in 1999 and currently serves as online customer service director, will oversee e-commerce, brand marketing, and retail stores, among other things. He will not immediately join the board upon his appointment.

Other board shifts will see Jonathan Bewes, senior independent director and chairman of the Audit Committee, exit after nine years of service. Souman Das will take over as chair of the Audit Committee from May 21, 2026.

Annette Court, former chair of WH Smith plc, and Jeni Mundy, former exec for Visa and Vodafone, will also take up independent non-executive director roles from March 1 and April 1, respectively. Court will then be appointed senior independent director on May 21.