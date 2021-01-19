Next CEO Lord Simon Wolfson joins Deliveroo board

Next has announced that its CEO Lord Simon Wolfson has been appointed as a non-executive director of Deliveroo.

Wolfson, who has been at the helm of Next since 2001, joins Deliveroo’s board as the company gears up for an IPO after recording soaring sales during the pandemic.

Next has also posted impressive results during lockdown. The company increased its full-year profit guidance by 65 million pounds to 365 million pounds in October after seeing a 2.8 percent increase in sales compared to the previous year.

The company is also thought to be a front runner in the race to snap up Topshop from collapsed retail empire Arcadia.