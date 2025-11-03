Next Level Apparel names Brett Bjorkman as CEO

Next Level Apparel, a family-founded company specialising in supplying premium, ethically sourced blank apparel, has appointed Brett Bjorkman as its new chief executive officer, following the retirement of the founder and former CEO, Joe Simsoly.

In a statement, Next Level Apparel said the move would “usher in the next chapter” for the company, as it tasks Bjorkman with expanding the apparel company’s footprint internationally, diversifying its supply chain for resilience, and strengthening partnerships with compliance and provenance organisations such as FLA, Altana, and Oritain.

Bjorkman brings 30 years of experience across brand and wholesale, including roles at Nike, Boardriders, Augusta Sportswear, and, most recently, as chief operating officer at Next Level Apparel. His expertise spans operations, sourcing, risk management, and sustainability, with a track record of turning “complex supply chains into lean, reliable, and ethical engines of growth”.

Commenting on his retirement, Simsoly said: “After decades of building Next Level Apparel, I’m proud to pass the baton to Brett, who brings the perfect balance of brand insight and operational rigour to this role.

“Over the past 18 months, he has immersed himself in every part of the company and is ready to lead us forward, continuing our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and excellence. As I step into retirement, I do so knowing the company is in capable hands, and that Brett will honour our legacy while taking Next Level Apparel beyond what we ever imagined.”

Next Level Apparel adds that Bjorkman has already made an impact at the company, as he has strengthened operational efficiency, streamlined processes, and reinforced its commitment to quality and traceability.

“Premium is a behaviour,” added Bjorkman. “It’s about doing things right, making products that last, and proving it. That philosophy guides every part of Next Level Apparel, from sourcing fabrics responsibly to serving customers, and will continue to shape the company as it grows, ensuring it remains the most trusted and responsive platform for premium blank apparel worldwide.”

California-based Next Level Apparel has been a leading wholesale producer and seller of premium blanks for decades. It has more than 500 employees across the US, Central America, the Dominican Republic, the EU, and Asia.