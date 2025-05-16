NGO WRAP appoints Catherine David as CEO

Waste & Resources Action Programme (WRAP) has named Catherine David as its new chief executive officer. She will begin the role June 1.

The appointment is a promotion for David, who currently serves as director for behaviour change and business programmes for the British NGO, where she has been since October 2021.

David initially joined the organisation from The Fairtrade Foundation and supermarket retailer Co-op, and brings past expertise in sustainability with her into her new position.

David, who will succeed Harriet Lamb, has been tasked with delivering WRAP’s 2030 Strategy, which focuses on four key programmes: Future Proof Food, Prevent Problem Plastics, Transform Textiles and Accelerate the Circular Economy.

She will also oversee the continued expansion of WRAP’s global reach on the back of the firm opening its first office in the European Union as well as additional sites in the US and Australia.

In a release, David said WRAP was “on a mission to embed circular living in every board room and every home”, adding that she was looking forward to “working with WRAP’s partners and stakeholders across the world to take action, at a crucial time for our planet and for all of us who call it home”.