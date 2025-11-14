Nic Shaw takes helm as Superdry's chief financial officer

Superdry has appointed Nic Shaw as its new chief financial officer and a member of the executive committee, strengthening the leadership team as the company advances the next phase of its turnaround strategy.

Shaw, who joined Superdry in February 2023 and most recently served as commercial finance director, brings over 25 years of financial leadership experience across major UK retailers and international markets. She has played a central role in delivering Superdry’s Restructuring Plan, the first year of its turnaround, and the completion of two intellectual property sales.

Her appointment comes as Superdry Limited, a privately owned British fashion brand founded in 2003—continues to build on the significant improvement in its financial performance. The Group delivered an adjusted profit before tax of 33.8 million pounds in FY25, marking a major turnaround from the 48.3 million pounds loss recorded the previous year. Headquartered in Cheltenham, UK, the company currently operates 133 owned stores across the UK, Europe and the US, along with 158 franchise stores across 22 countries, underscoring its global footprint.

As CFO, Shaw will oversee the finance function with a mandate to drive disciplined execution, partner closely with brand and commercial teams, and support long-term value creation as the company accelerates its transformation. Founder and CEO Julian Dunkerton said Shaw’s appointment completes a high-performing executive team: “Nic combines deep retail expertise with commercial clarity and a hands-on approach. Coming off the back of our FY25 results and return to profitability, her leadership will bring real stability to our finance function as we continue to execute our ambitious growth plans.”

Shaw said she was “thrilled” to take on the role at a pivotal moment for the business, noting the significant progress made over the past two years.

Before joining Superdry, Shaw qualified as a Chartered Accountant at Arthur Andersen and gained international experience in Hong Kong, Australia and Brunei. She previously held senior finance positions at George at Asda, Sainsbury’s and Tesco, primarily within their clothing divisions.