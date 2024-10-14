Nick Karrat to join StockX as chief marketing officer

Nick Karrat will be joining online marketplace StockX as its new chief marketing officer (CMO).

In his role, the company said in a release, he will be responsible for the oversight of StockX’s brand marketing, integrated marketing, performance marketing, creative and product marketing across the globe, and will drive the company’s overarching consumer-facing strategy.

“Nick’s experience leading high-performing marketing teams in the e-commerce landscape makes him a valuable asset to our business. His vision aligns perfectly with our goals, and his leadership will be instrumental in navigating the next phase of our growth,” said Greg Schwartz, co-founder, president, & COO at StockX.

Karrat joins StockX from lifestyle brand, Tommy John, where he was CMO. PReviously, he has held marketing roles at Boll & Branch and Plated, and leadership and advisor positions at companies including Villanova School of Business, Myro, AT&T and Citi.

“I’ve been buying Jordans since the 80s, so having the opportunity to combine my work and passion makes this a dream role,” added Karrat.