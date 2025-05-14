Nicola Formichetti appointed Global Creative Director at MAC Cosmetics

Nicola Formichetti has been appointed Global Creative Director at MAC Cosmetics, effective May 19, 2025, ushering in a “new era” for the iconic beauty brand.

A renowned creative director, fashion editor, and designer, Formichetti is set to bring his “visionary artistry, genre-defying creativity, and consumer-first mindset” to his new role at MAC Cosmetics. He will be reporting directly to Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois, Senior Vice President and Global General Manager at MAC Cosmetics, according to a joint statement released by Estée Lauder Companies and MAC Cosmetics.

In his new role, he will be responsible for shaping the brand’s strategy, conceptualization, and execution of its creative vision while simultaneously elevating the brand’s image and impact across the globe. Formichetti will be responsible for all creative aspects of the brand, including campaigns, social media platforms, products, packaging, and immersive retail experiences.

MAC Cosmetics names Nicola Formichettei Global Creative Director

“MAC is an iconic brand that has always championed the people and communities that move culture forward,” said Formichetti on his new appointment in a statement. “Having previously collaborated with the brand on my Nicopanda collection and the MAC VIVA GLAM campaign, I’m thrilled to return and bring my vision to this next chapter. The world is craving creativity, beauty, and connection—and I can’t wait to help bring that to life in a magical way.”

Formichetti’s appointment signals a new chapter for MAC Cosmetics, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and cultural relevance. Best known for blending fashion, music, tech, and culture, he will leverage his creative vision to strengthen the brand’s desirability while fuelling product development, standout collaborations, and deeper global engagement.

He will oversee the brand’s multidisciplinary creative team, building on MAC Cosmetics' heritage to create a new wave of storytelling for the brand. “Nicola is a once-in-a-generation creative talent who perfectly embodies the bold, fearless energy of MAC and our global community,” said Aïda Moudachirou-Rébois in a statement.

“Like our consumers, Nicola is passionate, expressive, and knows how to push boundaries. His appointment is not only a celebration of artistry, but a reflection of our commitment to serving our consumers with of-the-moment relevance, creativity,y and authenticity. He is the perfect Creative Director to drive the brand into its next exciting chapter.”

With a track record of genre-breaking work with icons like Lady Gaga and creative leadership at top fashion houses including Diesel, Formichetti will bring a bold, inclusive vision to MAC. His Japanese-Italian heritage informs a global perspective that aligns with the brand’s “All Ages, All Races, All Genders” mission, as he has been tasked with pushing creative boundaries to define how beauty and fashion engage with global audiences.

“Nicola’s appointment is a bold step forward for MAC and for The Estée Lauder Companies,” said Jane Hertzmark Hudis, Executive Vice President, Chief Brand Officer, The Estée Lauder Companies, in a statement.

“Nicola brings the vision, bold creativity, and track record to take the MAC brand to new heights as it enters its next phase of growth. We are thrilled to bring this level of high-caliber creative talent to The Estée Lauder Companies.”