Nicolas di Felice steps down as creative director of Courrèges

Belgian designer Nicolas di Felice is parting ways with fashion house Courrèges. He was at the creative helm of the brand for five years and will now focus on other projects, as he announced on his personal Instagram page.

In his post, di Felice mentioned that the fashion house needed to be rebuilt. His first collection, shown in March 2021, was met with international acclaim. He won a Belgian Fashion Award shortly after and was praised for his “unlikely and brave work”. “It is not easy to take over a fashion house with a strong signature and give it your own twist,” the jury stated at the time.

Di Felice succeeded designer Yolanda Zobel at Courrèges. Prior to his appointment at the fashion house, he worked for brands including Balenciaga, Dior and Louis Vuitton.

It will not be a long wait to find out who will take over the creative direction at Courrèges. The news will be announced next week, according to Vogue.