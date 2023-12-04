Nicole Kidman is the new luxury ambassador for Balenciaga

On the occasion of its men's and women's autumn 2024 fashion show, the luxury brand run by the Kering Group, Balenciaga, has announced the appointment of Australian-born actress Nicole Kidman as its ambassador.

"Balenciaga has accompanied me on some of the most memorable events of my life, from my wedding to the Oscars red carpet," said Kidman in a press release. "I'm thrilled to be working with them as their ambassador and look forward to creating more memories."

The fashion show, which she attended in the company of numerous American stars (the Kardashian sisters, Eva Longoria, etc.), took place on Windsor Blvd, a street in Los Angeles with the famous Hollywood sign sitting across on the horizon. And, in fact, the aim was to celebrate the lifestyle of the city of movie stars, through looks with a street and sportswear accent.

To underline the "healthy" side of the collection, Balenciaga orchestrated a partnership with Los Angeles organic supermarkets Erewhon, with a few branded models, a cap and a tote bag. Given Demna Gsavalia's personality, we can imagine that this collaboration is a nod to Samuel Butler's utopian novel of the same name, transposed into a series, which tells the story of an imaginary country where machines have taken control over human beings.

Nicole Kidman walked the catwalk in a glamorous silver dress at Balenciaga's 51st Couture show in July 2022. According to the release, she regularly wears the brand during her many artistic and philanthropic engagements. It's worth noting that this commitment has prompted both positive and negative reactions on social networks, particularly on the actress's Instagram profile.