Nicolette Veendorp named Sales Director of Karl Lagerfeld

The Karl Lagerfeld brand has appointed a new sales director to oversee the company's wholesale business. Nicolette Veendorp will join the brand in May, reporting directly to CEO Pier Paolo Righi and splitting her time between offices in Paris and Amsterdam.

“Nicolette is an accomplished industry professional with exceptional leadership and knowledge of growing premium and luxury fashion businesses,” Righi said in a statement. “She will be instrumental in rolling out our brand’s expansion strategy, with top-tier on- and off-line wholesale partners across regions.”

Veendorp will be in charge of strategic oversight and growing wholesale business. Most recently, she held the position of wholesale commercial director for both Chloé and See by Chloé.