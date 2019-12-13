Nigel Oddy is the new CEO of New Look

The board of New Look Retail Holdings Ltd has appointed Nigel Oddy as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 1, 2020. Oddy has been serving as the company’s as chief operating officer since April 1, 2019. The company said in a statement that in line with the appointment, Alistair McGeorge will become Non-Executive Chairman on the same date, having been executive chairman since November 7, 2017.

Commenting on the development, Alistair McGeorge said: “With the financial restructuring and customer strategy review complete, and as we focus on our retailing excellence, now is the right time for Nigel to become New Look’s CEO and for me to assume a non-executive role in my capacity as Chairman. Nigel has been running the business operationally since he joined us and in a short space of time has made significant improvements to our buying, product, supply chain and omnichannel offer.”

“I am delighted to be appointed CEO at such a pivotal moment in New Look’s development. Since joining the business earlier this year, we have focused on strengthening our operational foundations. We have already taken decisive steps to broaden the appeal of our product, enhance the customer journey and improve our lead times. Following the successful financial restructuring, we have also been able to strengthen our leadership and begin to invest prudently in the business again,” added Oddy.

Before joining New Look, Oddy spent over ten years at House of Fraser - as chief operating officer between 2010 and 2014, then as CEO between 2015 and 2017.

Picture credit:FashionUnited