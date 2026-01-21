Nike announces leadership changes across key global regions

US sportswear company Nike has unveiled a series of executive transitions within its senior leadership team as the business seeks to accelerate its ‘Sport Offense’ strategy and streamline global operations. The changes affect leadership positions across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Greater China, and Asia Pacific and Latin America (APLA).

Leadership transition in EMEA

Carl Grebert, the current vice president and general manager of EMEA, has decided to retire after nearly 30 years with the company. Grebert, who joined the US firm in 1997, has held various global and regional leadership roles during his tenure. Nike president and chief executive officer Elliott Hill noted that Grebert had been working on a succession plan for some time to ensure a smooth transition.

César Garcia will succeed Grebert as vice president and general manager of EMEA, effective February 2, 2026. Garcia has been with the brand for nearly 25 years, starting his career as an EKIN in Spain. His previous experience includes general management roles across Global Running, Western Europe, and the APLA region. Most recently, Garcia focused on integrating merchandising and analytics to scale innovation within the company.

New direction for Greater China

In Greater China, Angela Dong will step down from her role and leave the company on March 31, 2026. Dong joined the business in 2005 and has overseen the region through significant periods, including the Beijing Olympics and the expansion of the digital ecosystem in China.

Cathy Sparks has been appointed to the role of vice president and general manager of Greater China. Sparks is a 25-year veteran of the company who began her career as a store athlete in the US. She previously served as the vice president and general manager of APLA, where she was responsible for marketplace transformation. Hill stated that Sparks will focus on rebuilding momentum and reconnecting the brand with sport and culture in the Chinese market.

Interim appointment for APLA

Following the transition of Sparks to the Greater China division, Cristin Campbell has been named interim vice president and general manager of APLA. Campbell, who will also join the senior leadership team, currently serves as the vice president of Nike brand for APLA.

Campbell has spent more than 15 years at the company, including eight years within the APLA region leading the Jordan and womenswear categories. The company indicated that Campbell will provide stability for the geography while a permanent successor is identified.

These leadership adjustments are part of the broader ‘Win Now’ actions intended to strengthen the position of the brand in the global marketplace.