Nike appoints Thasunda Brown Duckett as new director

Nike has announced the appointment of Thasunda Brown Duckett to the company’s board of directors.

Duckett is currently CEO of Chase Consumer Banking, a division of JPMorgan Chase & Co., where she oversees 50,000 employees and a banking network with more than 800 billion dollars in deposits and investments. Prior to that, she was CEO of Chase Auto Finance, a leading bank provider of auto financing, and a director of emerging markets at mortgage loan company Fannie Mae.

Duckett, who was named one of Fortune’s Most Powerful “Women to Watch” and one of the Most Powerful Women in Banking by American Banker magazine, is also executive sponsor of JPMorgan Chase’s Advancing Black Pathways programme which is directed toward helping black Americans achieve economic success through wealth, education and careers.

“Thasunda’s expertise in leading digital and physical transformation in retail banking will be invaluable in helping Nike further deepen consumer relationships,” Mark Parker, chairman, president and CEO of Nike, said in a statement. “She is a dynamic and forward-thinking leader, and we are delighted that she has joined the board.”