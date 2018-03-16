Nike brand president resigns amid workplace complaints

Hours after Nike announced the retirement of Nike brand president Trevor Edwards in August, according to Wall Street Journal the executive has resigned from his position immediately amid probe regarding workplace complaints. The Journal, citing an internal memo, said that Nike had received in recent weeks reports of “behaviour occurring within our organization that do not reflect our core values of inclusivity, respect and empowerment.” However Nike spokesperson told the Journal that there were no allegations against Edwards. Nike added in a statement that Mark Parker will remain as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020 and Edwards will now serve as an advisor to Parker until his retirement as Nike transitions its organization.

“I’d like to thank Trevor for the important role he has played for 25 years and for his significant contributions. He has helped us grow and strengthen our brand on a global scale. I am committed to stay in my role as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020. Trevor has decided to retire,” said Parker commenting on the development.

Additionally, the company said, Elliott Hill, former president of Nike geographies, will take on the new role as President of consumer and marketplace. In this role, he will be responsible for marketing, geographies, Nike direct and global sales. Michael Spillane will continue to lead all categories, design, product and merchandising. In the new structure, Nike adde, both Hill and Spillane will report directly to Mark Parker.

Picture:Nike website