Nike continues leadership overhaul with new chief communications officer

Sportswear giant Nike has named Michael Gonda its new executive vice president and chief communications officer as it continues to overhaul its leadership team.

Gonda will join the US company from July 7, after which he will be responsible for leading the global communications organisation, overseeing all facets of the associated strategy, from storytelling to issue management to employee engagement.

His role slots into the vision Nike’s new chief executive officer, Elliott Hill, had when he was brought in to turnaround the brand. In a conference call in November 2024, Hill spoke of his intentions to zone in on sports-focused storytelling at Nike, by leveraging athletes and sports moments through more intentional investments.

Speaking on the new appointment, Hill, to which Gonda will report, said the new CCO “understands the power of storytelling to move both brands and people”. “His vision for driving impactful communications, his instinct for building high-performing teams, and his ability to form authentic connections will help Nike amplify the voice of sport and athletes around the world in bold and meaningful ways,” Hill continued.

Gonda joins Nike from McDonald’s Corporation, where he served in a number of senior leadership roles, including chief impact officer for North America and global chief communications officer. He has also held various leadership positions at food company Chobani and communications agency Weber Shandwick.

His appointment follows some notable transitions among Nike’s head team, including the departure of veterans Heidi O’Neill, who had served as president of consumer, product and brand, and long-term chief innovation officer, John Hoke. Upon their exit, Nike said it would be restructuring their roles into more distinct positions.

Looking ahead, Gonda said he was “humbled to help Nike tell the stories that matter, connect even more deeply with athletes and communities, and write the next ambitious chapter with Elliott and this team”.