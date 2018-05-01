Nike elevates Amy Montagne to VP, GM of global categories

Nike Inc. has appointed Amy Montagne as the new VP, GM of global categories, effective immediately. She will report to Michael Spillane, President of categories & product.

“Amy is a proven leader with deep experience in driving successful strategies across our organization,” says Spillane in a media statement, adding, “In her new role, we believe she is the right leader to drive Nike’s Category Offense.”

The company said, Montagne, a 13-year Nike veteran, has held senior management roles across Nike including, most recently, VP, GM of the global Nike women’s category. She was previously VP, GM of global merchandising and also held positions of increasing responsibility in North America, women’s training and sportswear.

Prior to joining Nike, Montagne held roles in allocation, planning and merchandising at Gap Inc., Mervyns and WalMart.

Picture: