Nike: John Rogers, Jr. to transition from board member to strategic advisor

John Rogers, Jr., the founder of Ariel Investments, is due to transition from his long-time role as a board member at Nike to that of a strategic advisor for the US sportswear giant.

Nike announced that Rogers, who has served on the board since 2018, would not stand for re-election to its board of directors at the upcoming annual shareholders meeting in September 2026.

Following the meeting, he will become a strategic advisor focused on topics such as the future of sport and social community impact.

In a statement, executive chairman, Mark Parker, thanked Rogers for the guidance and support granted during his tenure.

“We look forward to benefiting from his continued expertise as we harness the power of sport to drive positive, lasting change in communities globally,” Parker added.

Rogers commented that he looked forward to supporting Nike in a new capacity, “helping the company’s impact on and investment in sport, athletes, and communities around the world”.

He continued: “I remain confident in Nike’s future and am grateful for the opportunity to continue advancing its mission.”