Nike names Cimarron Nix as chief sustainability officer

US sportswear giant Nike has promoted Cimarron Nix to the role of chief sustainability officer. Nix, who has already been with the company for over nine years, is due to relocate for the role, moving to Nike’s Oregon headquarters.

The appointment was reportedly announced in an internal email from chief operating officer Venkatesh Alagirisamy, seen by a number of media outlets including Fashionnetwork.

According to reports, Nix has been tasked with leading Nike’s enterprise and sustainability strategy. She succeeds Jaycee Pribulsky, who stepped down from the role in September 2025.

“[Nix] and her team will continue to deliver measurable progress toward our sustainability targets, while helping shape the vision and priorities for our extended team of sustainability experts embedded across the enterprise,” said Alagirisamy, to whom Nix will report.

As stated on her LinkedIn page, Nix joined Nike in 2017, initially as director of labour, sustainable manufacturing and sourcing. After serving in a series of roles across these departments, she eventually became VP, global apparel and accessories manufacturing in March 2024.

Prior to Nike, Nix had held a number of positions within the human rights, labour and social responsibility departments of companies such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HP, J.Crew and Level 3 Communications.

FashionUnited has contacted Nike for more information.