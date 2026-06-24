Nike names new chief financial officer

Nike has appointed David M. Denton as executive vice president and chief financial officer, as the sportswear giant continues to drive forward with its ‘Win Now’ turnaround strategy.

Denton will join Nike on August 17, replacing the American sportswear brand’s current CFO Matthew Friend, who will step down from his role and remain with the company until September 4 to “support an orderly transition”.

Joining from Pfizer, Inc., where he has served as CFO and executive vice president since May 2022, Denton has more than 30 years of finance and operating leadership experience. He has served as CFO at several global public companies, including Lowe’s and CVS Health.

In his new role with Nike, he will lead its global finance organisation, working with president and chief executive officer Elliott Hill and the senior leadership team to support disciplined execution, capital allocation, and long-term value creation.

Commenting on the appointment, Hill said in a statement: “Dave is a proven public-company CFO who knows how to help great consumer brands operate with discipline and invest to win.

“We’re focused on doing what Nike does best: serving athletes, leading with sport and building the most innovative products in the world. Dave’s experience, judgment, and operating rigour will help us execute against these priorities with consistency and build on the progress underway.”

The appointment comes as Nike reported flat sales growth for the third quarter ending February 28, 2026, with 11.3 billion US dollars in revenue.

Denton added: “Nike is one of the world’s great brands, with extraordinary strengths in sport, innovation, and global scale.

“I’m excited to partner with Elliott and the leadership team to support the company’s priorities, invest with discipline, and help deliver sustainable long-term value as Nike continues to lead with sport and serve athletes around the world.”