Nike names Treasure Heinle as chief human resource officer

Nike has promoted Treasure Heinle, chief talent officer, as the company’s new executive vice president and chief human resources officer (CHRO).

In her new role, the company said in a release, Heinle will be responsible for leading the global HR function and managing Nike’s People vision and strategy. She succeeds Monique Matheson who has decided to retire after 26 years with the company. This leadership change is effective January 6, 2025.

“Treasure has a strong record of bringing the best to Nike, driving a winning culture and building inclusive, world-class teams that deliver on the company’s growth strategy,” said Elliott Hill, President & CEO, Nike, Inc.

As a member of the company’s senior leadership team, Heinle will report to Hill. She began her career at the company in 2012 as VP, HR business partner for North America. Since then, she has led business HR for the company’s global operations and global consumer & marketplace teams, before being named the company’s chief talent officer in 2022.

Prior to joining Nike, Heinle held HR leadership positions at Danaher, Tektronix and In-Focus. A native of Portland, Ore., Heinle is a graduate of the University of Oregon.