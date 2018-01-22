Nike promotes Dirk-Jan van Hameren as its new CMO

Nike, Inc. elevated Dirk-Jan van Hameren as its VP, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), effective immediately, reports Markets Insider. The company said Van Hameren replaces Greg Hoffman, who has now been named VP, Global Brand Creative & Marketing Innovation. In the new role as CMO, van Hameren will shoulder the responsibility of Nike's global marketing organization and will report to Trevor Edwards, President of the Nike brand.

Hoffman, on the other hand, will leading the brand communications, brand design, advanced concepts and digital marketing innovation, as well as global brand imaging, events marketing and creative operations for Nike, and will report to van Hameren.

The report added quoting a statement from Nike that a 25-year veteran of the company, Van Hameren most recently served as VP, GM of Nike sportswear. Under his leadership, the business achieved over 3 billion dollars in revenue. Earlier, he has served as VP, brand management for Western Europe; GM, Nike ID; global brand initiatives Director, and Director of brand events.

Picture:Nike website