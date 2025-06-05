Nike promotes Tony Bignell to chief innovation officer

Just days after announcing the upcoming retirement of longtime chief innovation officer John Hoke, Nike appears to have found his successor.

According to an internal memo cited by Women’s Wear Daily, Tony Bignell, currently vice president for running footwear, has been promoted to chief innovation officer. FashionUnited has contacted Nike for an official comment on the appointment.

In his new role, Bignell will report to Phil McCartney, Executive Vice President, Chief Innovation, Design and Product Officer. He is said to have already begun transitioning into the position in partnership with Hoke, who will remain with the company through October to oversee the completion of ongoing projects.

With this appointment, Nike has once again opted to promote from within. According to his LinkedIn profile, Bignell has been with the company since 1999. His two most recent roles include Vice President of Innovation Footwear, a position he held for nine years, and his current role as Vice President of Men’s Sport Performance Footwear.