Nike's US head exits in conflict of interest with family sneaker business

Nike’s vice president and general manager of its North America division, Ann Hebert, has abruptly exited the sportswear giant, after it was revealed her son’s sneaker resale busines may have been boosted by her company credit card.

A Bloomberg article published on February 25th said Herbert’s 19 year-old son had used a credit card in her name to buy sneakers for his resale business, West Coast Streetwear. A reported amount of over 100,000 US dollars was charged to the card to purchase limited-edition sneakers and flip them for a profit.

In a potential conflict of interest, a Nike spokeswoman told CNBC that Herbert made the decision herself to resign, and declined to comment further.

Hebert’s reselling career started in high school, wrote Bloomberg, “when he noticed that some Supreme T-shirts he owned were going online for two or three times what he’d paid.”

The global sneaker resale market is booming, and currently valued at over 1 trillion dollars. The rise of marketplace apps like StockX and GOAT, alongside the proliferation of social media sites, means sellers are just “one DM away from turning a rare pair of trainers into cash,” said Fashion Beans.