Nike's Jordan Brand names Santiago Arredondo EMEA vice president

Nike-owned Jordan brand has appointed Santiago Arredondo as the new vice president and general manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). Arredondo announced his new role on Monday on the career network, LinkedIn. "I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as VP/GM Jordan EMEA at Nike!," he said.

He has been active at Nike for around sixteen years in various positions and markets. His career with the US sportswear company began in August 2009 as a business planner in Stockholm. However, he had already been active in sports marketing in Mexico for the company for nine months, starting mid-2005.

Arredondo joined the Nike-owned Jordan Brand at the beginning of 2021. At that time, he took on the role of marketplace senior director for EMEA at the European headquarters in the Netherlands, a position he held until the beginning of August.