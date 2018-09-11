Nikola Vasari named Faith Connexion's first creative director

Faith Connexion has announced the appointment of Nikola Vasari as the brand's first creative director. Vasari will be tasked with leading the evolution of the brand and leading the brand's overall design team. He will report to Faith Connexion's CEO, Isabella Cheron.

Vasari was selected on the basis of the vision he articulated for the brand, and the result of his four year's experience working with Faith Connexion collective. Previously, he held senior design positions at Balmain and Saint Laurent.

“Nikola’s talent and his knowledge of Faith’s creative ethos will for sure allow him to move quickly and seamlessly in implementing his new creative direction for both the brand and the collective," said Faith Connexion's ]resident USA Maria Buccellati in a statement. "After a thorough selection process, Nikola has been chosen with the desire to evolve a style that combines glamour, sensuality and innovation that is recognized through some of our most iconic pieces he has already created for the brand. Nikola has been consequential to Faith’s success and identity."

"I believe the Faith Connexion wardrobe has to be like your best friend – adapting itself to the multiple facets of your day to night adventure. A good garment must reflect the expression of your personal freedom," said Vasari in a statement.

The upcoming spring/summer 2019 collection will still continue to be a collaborative effort under the brand's current design team. The French/Croatian designer’s first collection will be launched in Paris for the fall/winter 2019 season in February 2019, combining women's and men's.

