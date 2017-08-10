Nixon names Scott Kerslake as new chief executive

California-based watch and accessories brand Nixon has named Scott Kerslake as its new chief executive officer, effective August 21.

Kerslake, who has over 25 years of experience growing consumer product brands, joins Nixon from prAna where he has been chief executive since 2009. Prior to joining prAna, Kerslake served as president of Miraval and founded Athleta, the women's athletic clothing brand, where he also served as chief executive.

"I am beyond excited to join the Nixon team. The brand has enormous global potential and is well-positioned for the future as a leader in the youth market," said Kerslake. "I have been a fan of the brands' ability to consistently harness the energy and creativity of the team from around the world into a distinct and leading point-of-view via the products they create.”

Andy Laats, Nixon co-founder added: ”It's an honour to be working with Scott. His track record speaks for itself, and it's clear that his team-building leadership style and his strategic focus are some of the things that have contributed to his successes. It'll be fun to see what Nixon can accomplish under his leadership.

Kerslake replaces Nick Stowe who is leaving the role after 4 years. He will be based at Nixon's Encinitas, California-based headquarters.

Founded in 1998 in Encinitas, California, Nixon’s custom-built watches and accessories are sold in more than 90 countries around the world.

Image: courtesy of Nixon